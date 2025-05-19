JAMIE Elkes was crowned supporters’ player of the year at Lichfield City’s end of season awards.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium side handed out the accolades as they capped a season which saw them with the Midland Football League Premier Division.

James Wilcock was named manager’s player, while Callum Griffin took players’ player and Josh Mansell secured the committee’s player of the year.

Other prizes saw Jack Edwards crowned top goalscorer, Jude Taylor named young player of the season Dan Lomas land the Trade Tyre Award.