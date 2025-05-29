AN early bird season ticket discount is being offered for Chasetown supporters.

Fans who get theirs for the 2025-26 season can purchase an adult ticket for £120 or a concession one for £80. Under 17 tickets are £40, with under 10s going free with a paying adult.

The early bird prices means adult fans will save £90 over 21 games based on the standard £10 admission price,

A Chasetown spokesperson said:

“Season ticket holders also get access to all home women’s first team league matches, under 18 floodlit league matches and reserves league matches.”

For more details and to purchase season tickets, email info@chasetownfc.co.uk.