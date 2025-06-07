CHASETOWN’S manager has paid tribute to captain Danny O’Callaghan after he confirmed he would be leaving the club.

The popular figure is departing The Scholars Ground ahead of the new campaign to focus on his personal and professional commitments.

Boss Mark Swann – who played alongside O’Callaghan at the end of his own career – was quick to applaud his departing skipper.

In a tribute, the manager said:

“When I took the reins four seasons ago we knew it would be a good time try to bring him back to the club I know he loves. “There was no doubt in my mind he was coming in to lead our new group of players as skipper of the football club. “I’m gutted to say that we met a couple of weeks and he gave us the news that he has to leave for his own personal reasons. “He does not want to leave, but with a young family and managing his own business last season really took a toll on him. “This league is relentless – not just the competitiveness of every game, but also the amount of time and commitment you have to give for 45 weeks. “One thing Doca does in abundance is give his absolute all in every role. For him to be honest enough to say he cannot commit to the requirements of this league and our principles is a credit to the man he is.”

Despite his departure, Swann believes O’Callaghan will continue lacing up his boots for a while yet.

“In my eyes, he has a lot more football yet in his legs. “His hard work means that he keeps himself in great shape and he still has the hunger to carry on playing. Unfortunately, this will have to be closer to home and in a more regional league. “His conduct and service to the football club will never be forgotten. It has been an absolute pleasure to have him as my captain.”