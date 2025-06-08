LICHFIELD City is inviting people to play their part in helping the club to grow.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium side is on the lookout for more volunteers as they prepare to step up following their promotion last season.

A spokesperson said:

“We can’t operate without volunteers – if you’d like to become part of Lichfield City in any way then we have many roles available.”

Sean Wilkins is a current volunteer with the club who helps on the gate on matchdays.

He said:

“I love welcoming regular supporters and new faces. “My daughter and son are also volunteers, allowing me to spend time with them while doing something I enjoy in a place that makes me very happy. “The club does some fantastic work in the community with some exciting young footballers in all age groups.”

People can find out more about volunteering opportunities by emailing lichfieldcityfcsecretary@gmail.com.