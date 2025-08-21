THE owner of a new Italian deli and spritz bar in Lichfield says she is “proud” to bring the business to the city centre.

Mangia Mangia opened its doors on Tamworth Street earlier this month.

It is the latest step for the business which was founded by Alison Ranwell during the pandemic when she began cooking and delivering traditional Italian lasagne based on her mother-in-law’s recipe.

The venture has since spawned a cookbook and market stall before opting to open the bricks and mortar outlet.

Alison said:

“Fresh panini are baked daily on-site and traditional cakes are made too. “From Thursday to Saturday evening, you’ll find a spritz bar serving the Italian aperitivo from Bologna and Rome. “We’re proud to add to Tamworth Street’s vibrant collection of independent businesses and keen to keep the Mangia Mangia authenticity alive through beautiful, quality ingredients.”