PLANS for the redevelopment of the Birmingham Road Site in Lichfield have been branded “unimaginative” by the Liberal Democrats.

The land is finally set to be brought back into use after standing empty since the failed Friarsgate project.

But with homes now set to be built on the site of the former Tempest Ford garage and bus station, questions have been raised over the suitability of the scheme.

Cllr Paul Ray, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at Lichfield District Council, said the proposals would not achieve the original aims of the redevelopment.

“The plans for the Birmingham Road Site opposite Lichfield City Station are simply just not right for Lichfield. “They are so unimaginative. They create just big blocks of housing in the centre of our beautiful city – they look like LEGO. “The plans also involve just too many homes on this site. The original plan was that there would be open space where people can meet, have a coffee and relax. That has been replaced with another block of housing. “The original objective was to make this development a place of impact and style as it is a gateway into the city. These plans just do not achieve that.”

Cllr Ray said his group would continue to oppose the proposals.

“The Conservatives and Labour support these plans, but as Lib Dem councillors we do not. “We can do so much better with the Birmingham Road Site.”

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said the plans for the land had been drawn up as part of a wider project.

He said:

“Thousands of residents fed into the design code for this site, with the overwhelming preference being for. blend of Georgian architectural stules which reflects Lichfield’s rich history. “The plans for the CB Collier site, drawn up by local architects BHB, reflect this design code. “Along with a linear park, a cinema and office space, it will finally bring this gateway site to life.”