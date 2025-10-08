THE controversial decision to spend up to £142,000 on political assistants at Staffordshire County Council has survived its first challenge.

Conservative councillors had called in the decision after cabinet approved funding for two posts to support research and analysis.

The roles will be funded from a corporate contingency fund rather than the normal budget setting process. This has led to some councillors questioning the urgency for the decision and how the role would bring value for money.

Council leader Cllr Ian Cooper said the work would be mainly research, but that it could help with political aspects where council officers are restricted – and could also help with policy direction.

The Reform UK chief claimed that the headline figure of £142,000 is too high and not what will be paid to individuals.

He said:

“The researcher role really is somebody who can do those things where officers can’t go and we don’t really have the time. “So we have some elements in certain key areas and tend to be more constitutional on a lot of things, so it’ll add a lot of value to members here.”

The role will be placed on a band 7, which is equivalent to £27,000.

The Conservative group, which challenged the decision, confirmed that they will not be taking on a political assistant.

Cllr Jack Rose, a Green representative at the county council, questioned how the decision will bring value for money.

He said:

“I just don’t really agree with the fact that this will be good value for money. At a cost – let’s say it is only one political advisor – of £71,005. “You say that your cabinet don’t have the time to do the research and the number checking, but considering the leader is on almost £55,000 and most of the cabinet positions are between £25,000 and £35,000, which is above the average wage in this country, I don’t understand how the leader and cabinet don’t have enough time to do these fact checking things?”

Conservative group leader Cllr Philip White added:

“I’m not sure why this needs to be done now. I’m not sure why theres so little detail in the report as to what work they’re actually going to be doing. “Clearly they can’t do anything on local government reorganisation, at least not until autumn. “I don’t understand the urgency in terms of doing this now through the contingency fund – why can’t it be worked in the medium term financial strategy? Why can’t we have that full consideration of value for money?”

Cllr Cooper said:

“This is a research role not an officer role – this is not a political councillor role. “We’ve probably spent more time and effort employing everybody around this room, getting everybody in this building than the salary for this individual to come and do that small level of research. “Again, we’re sweating the small stuff rather than concentrating on the bigger picture.”

The position is being advertised on a 12-month contact, which is set to be reviewed after the year is up.

The cabinet decision that was called in to the corporate overview and scrutiny committee said that political assistants are “routinely” employed by councils.

The committee at Staffordshire County Council voted to uphold the cabinet decision to employ political assistants.

Now the final decision will be made by full council later this week, as changes to the council rules in the constitution are needed.