PLANS to create three unitary authorities covering Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent have been put forward by Lichfield District Council.

The Government is seeking proposals in November ahead of ending two-tier local authority areas.

It would mean Staffordshire County Council and Lichfield District Council services being delivered by a single body in future.

But while the Reform UK-led county council has backed an East-West split – which would see Lichfield and Burntwood join with Tamworth, East Staffordshire, Stoke-on-Trent and the Staffordshire Moorlands – the district council has now thrown its weight behind an alternative plan.

The scheme to create three unitary authority areas has also been backed by South Staffordshire Council and Tamworth Borough Council.

Under the proposed model, the current ten local authorities across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent would be replaced by a trio of bodies:

Lichfield, Tamworth and East Staffordshire – population 322,708

Cannock Chase, Stafford and South Staffordshire population – 360,067

Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire Moorlands and Stoke-on-Trent – population 494,803

Cllr Doug Pullen, Conservative leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“Our residents have told us clearly that they want councils which stay local, visible and connected. “Councils that understand their communities and make decisions that reflect local priorities. “This proposal delivers exactly that. It creates councils that are financially sustainable and efficient, but that are also close enough to know the people and places they serve. “It’s about building a model of local government that protects our identities, strengthens our voice, and delivers the best outcomes for our residents.”

The new proposal has come following a survey of more than 16,700 residents, with council chiefs saying it “reflects how people in southern Staffordshire live, work and travel”.

They added that it would deliver significant cost savings by reducing duplication, simplifying governance and streamlining service delivery.

Councillor Carol Dean, leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said:

“This proposal delivers exactly what our residents told us they want – a council that understands our town and keeps decision-making in the hands of people who know our communities. “We can deliver on the Government’s agenda for more efficient local government while ensuring our local identity is preserved. “This isn’t about creating distant bureaucracies – it’s about building a council that’s big enough to be resilient and deliver quality services, but small enough to truly understand and respond to what matters most to our residents and businesses.”

The joint proposal will be considered by their respective cabinets and full councils on 4th November before being presented to Government later in the month.

Cllr Kath Perry MBE, Leader of South Staffordshire Council, said:

“This proposal is built on what our communities have told us they need – local services that are responsive, accountable and unique to local community needs. “It’s the right decision for communities in South Staffordshire. By creating councils that are closer to the people they serve, we’re safeguarding the future of public services and ensuring they continue to support growth, wellbeing, and prosperity for years to come.”