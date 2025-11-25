FIREFIGHTERS and staff have been recognised for their exceptional service to communities in Staffordshire at a presentation evening.

Medals which reward 20 years of service and clasps which represent 30 or 40 years ofservice, were presented by Vice Lord Lieutenant Mr Graham Morley.

Certificates of Long Service were also presented by Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams.

Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber also attended the ceremony. He said:

“I am delighted that these awards have been presented in recognition of their outstanding dedication, loyalty and devotion to Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service. “Our people are at the very heart of the service, and it is important that we recognise them for all that they do, and all of the years they have put into making a difference in people’s time of need.”

This recipients were:

Crew manager Paul Radcliffe – 40 years Clasp

Crew manager Kevin Bostock – 30 years Clasp

Firefighter Michael Mosley – 30 years Clasp

Fire safety inspector Lee Russell – 30 years Clasp

Firefighter Jason Blount – 20 years Medal

Firefighter Rob Cartlidge – 20 years Medal

Watch manager Tom Harrison – 20 years Medal

Firefighter Robert Smith – 20 years Medal

Fire and health partnership team leader Wendy Gamston – Certificate