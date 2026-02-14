PLANS to convert commercial premises in Lichfield for residential use have been approved.

The site at 5 Stafford Road will see part-demolition of the existing buildings and the construction of two new detached properties.

It comes after planning bosses rejected a previous scheme which would have seen residential care units for children built, while a scheme to build four new homes on the site was withdrawn.

A statement supporting the latest application said:

“This planning application seeks to redevelop the site for residential development. This will be achieved by partial demolition of the existing building with alterations to form a dwelling house. “Partial demolition will make create space for two additional dwellings on either side. “Vehicle and pedestrian access will be off Stafford Road, with each unit benefiting from two off-street parking spaces along with garden areas and planting to create a softer landscape. “The new builds will be further back from the established building line and tie in with the adjoining properties.”

Full details can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.



