A HISTORY expert will lift the lid on a Viking hoard that saw those behind its discovery end up behind bars.

Dr Gareth Williams was an expert witness in the trial in the aftermath of the finds in Herefordshire in 2015.

The silver coins and jewellery were initially concealed by the pair who found them in a bid to sell the items on the black market.

But a police investigation resulted in five people being sent to jail.

The story has recently been revisited in the BBC’s Fool’s Gold podcast. Now Dr Williams will give audiences in Lichfield the chance to get the inside story of how the hoard was traced by the authorities – and why the items are so important for our understanding of English history.

His talk will take place at The Old Stables at 2.30pm on 4th March. Tickets are £14 and can be booked online.