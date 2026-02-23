A LOCAL female voice choir is on the lookout for new members to join their soprano section.

Kaleidoscope rehearse weekly in Whittington and perform at a number of concerts throughout the year, singing both popular and classic songs.

A spokesperson said:

“We are always interested to hear from anyone who would like to join, even if they haven’t sung for a number of years. “There are members of all ages and prospective singers do not have an audition or have to be able to read music.”

For more details visit www.kaleidoscopechoir.co.uk or email info@kaleidoscopechoir.co.uk.