A SECOND former leader of the Reform UK group at Staffordshire County Council has switched to become an independent member.

Cllr Chris Large only held the post for a matter of days before stepping down due to a family bereavement.

However, the county council has now confirmed he will sit as an independent representative going forward. No reason has been given for Cllr Large’s decision.

His switch follows that of his predecessor as permanent leader, Cllr Ian Cooper, who moved from the Reform UK ranks in the wake of criticism of his social media usage.

As well as holding the leadership role previously, Cllr Large had also been the cabinet member responsible for finance before stepping down from the leadership group.