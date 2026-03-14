CHASETOWN fell to a disappointing defeat as a first half goal saw them lose out at Bootle.

The first chance of note camewhen Ste Edmondson raced through after 19 minutes, but he was denied by a good save from Scholars stopper Curtis Pond.

But Bootle weren’t to be denied again minutes later when a delivery to the back post was volleyed home clinically by Ryan Beigan.

Pond did well once more five minutes into the second half as his half-volley drew another good save from the Chasetown stopper.

The Scholars did have the ball in the net on 56 minutes when a long throw-in from Kieran Fenton bounced straight into the net, but was disallowed as no-one got a touch on the ball.

Bootle almost added a second in the late stages when Declan Daniels sent a volley wide of the target.