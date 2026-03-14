LICHFIELD City fought back to secure all three points in a 3-2 win at Bourne Town.

Jude Taylor got Ivor Green’s men off to the perfect start with a first minute strike.

But Connor Furey hit back midway through the opening 45 to level things up, before Bourne then went in front when Allen Zacorie netted a minute into the second period.

Lichfield dug deep to hit back through Callum Griffin – and then a fine Jack Edwards strike secured the win 15 minutes from time.

The visitors were quickest out of the traps with Edwards’ early corner nodded home by Taylor.

City keeper Haydn Whitcombe had to be alert to race off his line and clear as Bourne looked for an immediate reply.

Edwards and Taylor almost repeated their trick for the opener once more, but this time the goalscorer’s header was off target.

Bourne’s leveller came when a goalmouth scramble saw Whitcombe save and the ball clatter the woodwork before it was tucked home by Furey.

Lichfield’s keeper produced a fine one-on-one save to prevent his side falling behind – and produced another smart stop just before the break.

City almost made a goalscoring start in the second period when Taylor raced on to Harvey Smith’s flick-on, but he was denied by home keeper Will Lakin.

An error at the back saw Bourne get themselves in front when Zacorie slotted his shot into the net.

Lichfield were able to hit back immediately though after Taylor was brought down in the box and Griffin’s spot kick was cooly converted.

A thrilling game continued with Lakin producing a full stretch save to deny Smith.

But there was no stopping Lichfield as they made it 3-2 when Griffin found Edwards who curled one into the top corner.

Griffin almost added another but was foiled by Lakin’s stop.

Lichfield thought their fourth of the afternoon had come when Harry Eden found the net only to see the effort chalked off for a push.

Bourne went in search of a leveller in the dying moments, but two incredible saves from Whitcombe ensured City returned with all three points.