PLANS for a new electric vehicle charging facility at a local garden centre have been approved.

The six charging stations and associated lighting columns will be installed at The Plant Plot on Stafford Road.

A planning statement from EON Drive Infrastructure UK said the scheme would add much needed capacity in the area.

“The site occupies a suitable location for electric vehicle charging and will contribute towards the well documented growing demand for sustainable transport infrastructure, with electric vehicles being a priority aspect of the Government’s agenda for achieving zero emission transport across the whole country. “It is ideally located to provide reliable, high-speed charging provision on underutilised brownfield land within a wider commercial setting with immediate access to and from the A51, which is one the main arterial routes into and out of Lichfield. “The proposals respond to clear demand and policy support for publicly accessible electric vehicle charging services which will assist in the delivery of a widespread public charging network, particularly for people who travel long distances or who do not have access to charging points either at home or at work.”

Full details can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.