A LOCAL football club is hosting a school holiday football camp for children.

Youngsters aged between four and 14 are invited to attend the sessions at Lichfield City.

A spokesperson said:

“The camp offers plenty of football fun activities to entertain your children for both weeks on our 3G pitch at our Trade Tyre Community Stadium.”

The sessions take place from 30th March to 2nd April and from 7th to 10th April.

Each week costs £60 with individual days costing £17. To book visit www.lichfieldcityfc.com/holidaycamps.