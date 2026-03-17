CHASETOWN will be on their travels for a midweek test at Shifnal Town.

The Scholars could be leapfrogged in the table by the hosts if they are beaten.

Jamie Hawkins’ men go into the game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Bootle, while Shifnal won at the weekend by the same scoreline against Trafford.

The two sides have already met twice this season, with Ty Webster giving Chasetown the win back in August in the league – but Shifnal got their revenge the following month by knocking the Scholars out of the FA Trophy.

Kick-off tomorrow (18th March) is at 7.45pm.