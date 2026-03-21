CHASETOWN’S stop-start run of form continued as they let a lead slip at home to lose out against Avro.

The Scholars – who went into the encounter on the back of a midweek win at Shifnal Town – were forced into an early reshuffle when injury forced George Cater off after 15 minutes to be replaced by Jordan Evans.

The first chance of note for the visitors came when Taylor Dyson fired over – and they followed it with another when Jimmy Simms’ shot was held by home keeper Curtis Pond.

But Scholars sub Evans made a big impact on 35 minutes with a fine finish to give Jamie Hawkins’ men the lead.

Title-chasing Avro went in search of a leveller, but saw Kyle Hawley’s opportunity halted by the assistant referee’s flag just before the break.

The visitors thought they should have had a penalty five minutes after the restart when Simms went down in the box, but the referee waved away the appeals – and the outcome was the same when Sam Davidson also hit the deck shortly afterwards.

But Avro did eventually find their leveller with 20 minutes to go when Ethan Kershaw’s strike found the net from the edge of the box.

Chasetown tried to restore their advantage with Dawes seeing his effort pushed wide by visiting keeper Alfie Venners.

But there was heartbreak for the Scholars ten minutes from time as Avro’s Kyle Hawley bagged the winner.