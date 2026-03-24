CHASETOWN Women’s manager has hailed her side after they produced a cup upset.

The Scholars got the better of Redditch Borough – who sit second in the West Midlands Women’s Regional League Premier Division – thanks to a stunning free-kick from Kyrie Ball.

Division One side Chasetown produced a fine defensive display with goalkeeper Kaicee Griffin showcasing her talent between the sticks to book a spot in the semi-final.

Manager Jo Sheerin said:

“We just know how to pull together and grind out results against higher opposition. “It might not have been pretty as we dealt with their attacks for large periods of the game but we dug in, had a fantastic attitude and a real resolute response in the final third. “Kaicee was immense in goal. I thought she made a handful of fantastic saves and thoroughly deserved the player of the game “Off the ball, we were organised and tenacious. We managed the game tremendously well too which is something we have asked the players to work on. It was a deserved result.”