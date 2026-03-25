LICHFIELD City Women saw their league cup hopes dashed at Shrewsbury.

The hosts sit a league above and showed their quality early on as they forced a string of saves from visiting keeper Erica Turner.

The second half saw City grow into the game and create opportunities of their own.

But the breakthrough came on the hour mark when Turner produced a fine save in a one-on-one only to see the ball deflect back into the net.

Grace Field saw a powerful header kept out at the other end as Lichfield went in search of a leveller.

Another effort crashed against the post as City were frustrated in their attempts to find a way back into the game.

As Lichfield pushed forward, they were caught on the break in the final minute when Turner again saved well only to see a forward tap in the rebound.