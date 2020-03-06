Actress Su Pollard says she is “thrilled” to be bringing a show focusing on mental health to the Lichfield Garrick.

With a showbusiness career spanning four decades, the former Hi-De-Hi and You Rang M’Lord? star will appear in Harpy in the city on 2nd May.

The production is embarking on a UK tour after a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2018.

Harpy explores one woman’s struggles with mental health and loneliness, manifesting itself through extreme hoarding.

And Su admitted she was looking forward to returning to the role which was commissioned for her.

“I am thrilled to be able to bring Harpy to a wider audience across the UK, having first performed it at the Edinburgh Festival in 2018. “I hope the new audiences enjoy themselves as much as I’m enjoying revisiting this complex character. “Philip Meeks’ writing is both funny and poignant, and many people have remarked at how relatable the content is, openly tackling issues of mental health.” Su Pollard

Tickets are £22.50 and can be booked by calling 01543 412121 or visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.