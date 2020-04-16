A baby antelope could be named after a Lichfield hospital in tribute to key workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Twycross Zoo will launch an online poll to coincide with the clap for carers event this evening (16th April) to help give a name to the new Kirk’s Dik-Dik antelope.

The baby antelope

The East African animal was born over the Bank Holiday weekend.

He is due to be named either George, Samuel or Robert to reflect the local hospitals – the George Eliot Hospital Trust, the Sir Robert Peele Community Hospital or Lichfield’s Samuel Johnson Community Hospital.

“To coincide with NHS Day and clap for carers, we want people to help name him after one of the hospitals where staff are working so hard at the moment to help us through the COVID-19 pandemic and look after our loved ones.” Twycross Zoo spokesperson

The poll will take place on the zoo’s Facebook page this evening.