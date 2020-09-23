An agreement has been reached as part of a plan which could see a new community of 1,500 homes created in Alrewas.

The quarry in Alrewas

Tarmac and the National Memorial Arboretum have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) around the potential development of Whitemoor Garden Village.

The land is on the site of a quarry and could see new homes, businesses and green spaces created from 2025.

The development would also include a school and community facilities.

Director of land and natural resources at Tarmac, Stuart Wykes, said the agreement with the National Memorial Arboretum had been an important part of the plan for the site.

“We are extremely grateful for the arboretum’s support for the Whitemoor Garden Village project at Alrewas Quarry as evidenced by the agreement of this MoU. “Whitemoor Garden Village has the potential to provide much needed new housing in the Alrewas area while ensuring that green infrastructure and sensitive development is prioritised. “Further, the Whitemoor Garden Village scheme will see significant community benefits including a new primary school. “We are currently promoting the site through Lichfield District Council’s Local Plan process and we hope that this MoU demonstrates the strength of support for the scheme from a key local stakeholder.” Stuart Wykes, Tarmac

An illustration of how the new community could look

Philippa Rawlinson, managing director of the arboretum, said the proposals could also see the creation of a new train station to serve the area.