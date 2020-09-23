Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
An agreement has been reached as part of a plan which could see a new community of 1,500 homes created in Alrewas.
Tarmac and the National Memorial Arboretum have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) around the potential development of Whitemoor Garden Village.
The land is on the site of a quarry and could see new homes, businesses and green spaces created from 2025.
The development would also include a school and community facilities.
Director of land and natural resources at Tarmac, Stuart Wykes, said the agreement with the National Memorial Arboretum had been an important part of the plan for the site.
Protect our independence - donate now
Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.
“We are extremely grateful for the arboretum’s support for the Whitemoor Garden Village project at Alrewas Quarry as evidenced by the agreement of this MoU.
“Whitemoor Garden Village has the potential to provide much needed new housing in the Alrewas area while ensuring that green infrastructure and sensitive development is prioritised.
“Further, the Whitemoor Garden Village scheme will see significant community benefits including a new primary school.
“We are currently promoting the site through Lichfield District Council’s Local Plan process and we hope that this MoU demonstrates the strength of support for the scheme from a key local stakeholder.”Stuart Wykes, Tarmac
Philippa Rawlinson, managing director of the arboretum, said the proposals could also see the creation of a new train station to serve the area.
“Nearly 25 years ago, a home for the arboretum was identified on restored quarry workings near Alrewas – Tarmac and its predecessor companies have been a key part of our story ever since.
“The signing of this MoU marks an exciting new phase in that relationship.
“We will be working closely with Tarmac to shape the plans for the new community on our doorstep, not least because we anticipate many of its residents will enjoy visiting or perhaps working or volunteering at the Arboretum.
“In their outline plans, Tarmac has included provision for a new train station, which would make a real difference to those living in the area, as well as visitors to the arboretum.”Philippa Rawlinson, National Memorial Arboretum