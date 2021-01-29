Fourteen good causes have signed up to be a part of Lichfield Community Lottery.

The new initiative will see organisations set up their own lottery pages and receive 50p from every £1 spent by players.

The 14 voluntary organisations that have already signed up to be a part of the community lottery include:

Pathway Project

Lichfield & Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust

CACH

Rotary Club of Burntwood and District

Friends of Burntwood Library

Hammerwich Bowling Club

Burntwood Be A Friend

Burntwood St Matthew’s Cricket Club

Chasewater Railway

Lichfield Litter Legends

Girlguiding Lichfield Division

Boley Park Pre-School

COGS Prepares 4 Life CIO.

Hayley Baxter, chief executive officer for Pathway Project, said:

“We are always looking for ways to raise vital funds to help support local people who are experiencing or are affected by domestic abuse. “The coronavirus pandemic has made it really hard for charities to fundraise, and so Lichfield Community Lottery is a great new avenue to seek more support from our caring community.” Hayley Baxter, Pathway Project

Cllr Ashley Yeates, cabinet member for community engagement at Lichfield District Council, said:

“I’m thrilled so many local groups have already registered to be a part of our new community lottery and I hope even more will sign up in the coming weeks. “It offers supporters a fun way to raise money for local causes that are close to their hearts, while giving them a chance to win a £25,000 jackpot and other prizes.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

Local good causes can still sign up at www.lichfieldcommunitylottery.co.uk, where players will also be able to buy tickets from 2nd March ahead of the first draw on 10th April.