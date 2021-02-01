People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to nominate carers, work colleagues, friends and family members for a special award.

The 2021 Staffordshire Dignity in Care Awards launch today (1st February) and are open to anyone who works in the sector, as well as informal and young carers.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Our Dignity in Care Awards are something we look forward to every year. “They give us the chance to celebrate the best of the care sector here in Staffordshire and everyone who provides care. “It’s an important event for the sector and everyone who works in it but last year’s and this year’s awards are even more special as we recognise those delivering care throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. “As in previous years, we are celebrating both organisations and individuals, whether it be an informal carer or those working in the profession. “So whether you know someone who always goes the extra mile for someone they look after or a fabulous care company, then get them nominated.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

There are nine categories in this year’s awards. For more information and to find out how to nominate someone visit www.staffordshire.gov.uk/dignityincare.