A bell has been rung 100 times at Lichfield Cathedral in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore following his death.

The military veteran hit the headlines after raising millions for the NHS during the coronavirus crisis by walking laps of his garden in the run-up to his 100th birthday.

But the fundraiser’s family confirmed his death today (2nd February) after he had been admitted to hospital with COVID-19.

Lichfield Cathedral. Pic: David Iliff

A spokesperson for Lichfield Cathedral said a tribute had taken place during Evening Prayer.

“We are so deeply saddened to hear that Captain Sir Tom Moore has died. “This evening to conclude Evening Prayer a single was rung 100 times in honour of this inspirational gentleman. “May he rest in peace and rise in glory.” Lichfield Cathedral spokesperson

Other local figures have also paid tribute, with Conservative MP Chris Pincher described Captain Tom as a “hero and a gentleman”, while Labour’s Cllr Dave Robertson said he was “saddened” by the news of his death.

“We should always remember the much needed good news story he gave us last year, as well as his amazing efforts to support our NHS.” Cllr Dave Robertson

Cllr Thomas Loughbrough Rudd said: