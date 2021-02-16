The former leader of Lichfield District Council has been confirmed as a candidate for the forthcoming Staffordshire County Council elections.

Cllr Mike Wilcox

The Conservatives have confirmed Cllr Mike Wilcox will contest the Burntwood South seat when voters go to the polls in May.

Cllr Wilcox – who represents the Alrewas and Fradley ward on Lichfield District Council – said he was keen to see through the work of current county councillor, Cllr Helen Fisher.

“If I am successfully elected to represent Burntwood South, I will continue the hard work that my Conservative predecessor has done over the past four years. “I will be working with fellow elected members to identify a further health facility to complement the new build that will be completed later this year on Lichfield Road providing enhanced medical provision to our residents. “I firmly believe that post-COVID the challenges that we shall all face will be tough, and we will need to work together to support all residents whatever their circumstances as well as reaching out to our local businesses that have faced enormous difficulties.” Mike Wilcox

The Conservatives have also confirmed that Cllr Thomas Loughbrough will contest the Burntwood North seat.

The Burntwood Town Council member said:

“I am delighted to be the Conservative party candidate for Burntwood North, an area that I have called home for most of my life. “I already serve Burntwood as a town councillor so I feel that now it is the right time for me to stand this year in the place where I grew up. “While it may be difficult to get out and about as we usually do, I will reach out and listen to all who wish to have a say in their local area and I very much look forward to working with residents, local businesses and voluntary groups to see how we can make sure Burntwood North develops to be a truly excellent place to live and work.” Thomas Loughbrough

Labour have confirmed that Cllr Sue Woodward will see to retain her Burntwood North seat, while Burntwood Town Council and Lichfield District Council’s Cllr Darren Ennis will contest the Burntwood South division.