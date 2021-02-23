Activists have taken to the roof of a factory in Shenstone as part of a protest.
Palestine Action members have returned to UAV Engines a month after campaigners from the group chained themselves to gates.
On this occasion, the protesters have taken to the roof of the building and blocked entrances.
Paint has also been sprayed on the building and windows smashed.
The group says engines made at the site are used in military drones produced by Elbit.
A spokesperson for Palestine Action said:
“We’re back – and this is once again, a clear and unwavering message to the immoral profiteers of war and the perpetrators of crimes against humanity that we’re not going away until Elbit’s lethal chain of weapons factories are hounded out of the UK.
“Petitioning and protests don’t work, so it’s our moral obligation to take matters into our own hands and use direct action to shut these death factories down for good.”Palestine Action spokesperson