Palestine Action groups on the roof of UAV Engines in Shenstone. Picture: Vladimir Morozov

Activists have taken to the roof of a factory in Shenstone as part of a protest.

Palestine Action members have returned to UAV Engines a month after campaigners from the group chained themselves to gates.

On this occasion, the protesters have taken to the roof of the building and blocked entrances.

Protesters on the roof at UAV Engines. Picture: Vladimir Morozov

Paint has also been sprayed on the building and windows smashed.

The group says engines made at the site are used in military drones produced by Elbit.

A spokesperson for Palestine Action said: