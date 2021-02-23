Work is taking place to find new dates for shows scheduled to take place at the Lichfield Garrick after the latest national coronavirus update.

The Lichfield Garrick

It comes after confirmation from the Government that theatres across the country would not be able to open until at least 17th May as part of the roadmap out of COVID-19 restrictions.

Shows such as the Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppet Theatre and Suggs: What a King Cnut had been due to take place before that date, while musical performances from the likes of Tony Christie had also been pencilled in.

A spokesperson for the Lichfield Garrick said: