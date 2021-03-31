A new “dementia centre of excellence” in Fradley will create 100 new jobs when it opens in the coming months, bosses say.

Construction work is currently taking place on the Bowbrook scheme off Bridge Farm Lane.

An artist’s impression of the new Bowbrook centre at Fradley

Care provider Accord says the facility will offer 90 individual living spaces across six households, each with communal kitchen, dining area and lounge.

Maxine Aspley, Accord’s executive director of care and support, said the centre had been designed to meet the needs of people living with dementia.

“We are delighted that work is progressing well to deliver this outstanding care facility for those living with dementia and those with complex needs. “Bowbrook has been designed to create a familiar, homely environment where people living with dementia can thrive with personalised, quality care and support. “As leaders in dementia excellence we have used our vast knowledge and experience to create this first-class facility bringing specialist dementia care to Lichfield.” Maxine Aspley, Accord

The new centre is expected to be completed in the coming months, ahead of welcoming the first residents and new members of staff in June.

“The centre is creating 100 new jobs for the local community, which is particularly welcome news during a time when many have been impacted by Covid-19.

“We are welcoming applications from people with experience and those new to the care sector as we will provide a comprehensive training package.”

For more information on the new job roles at Bowbrook contact Meena Begum on 07808 609946 or email Meena.Begum@accordgroup.org.uk.