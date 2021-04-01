A funding boost has allowed a row of new hedging to be planted along the route of the Lichfield Canal.

Chris Bull, Pete Aspley, Peter Buck and Caroline Cooper get ready to plant a section of hedge

It is the first phase of a planting scheme by the Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust as part of a plan to introduce new habitats along the route of the canal at Falkland Road.

It is being funded through the South Staffs Water Projects that Explore Biodiversity benefits in the Local Environment (PEBBLE) fund.

Caroline Cooper, strategy and regulation director at South Staffs Water, said:

“We want to protect and enhance the environment for our customers, communities and for future generations. “Our PEBBLE fund aims to do that, by supporting existing community groups and charities, which are already working hard to increase the variety of natural living things. “Hedges provide important ecosystems, as well as shelter and protection for other plants and animals, so we’re really happy to be supporting the canal trust’s project.” Caroline Cooper, South Staffs Water

Chris Bull, chair and environment director at Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust, said: