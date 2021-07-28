The shopping centre at Sankey’s Corner in Burntwood

A new market in Burntwood will take place next month, it has been confirmed.

The event had been scheduled to take place last month but was cancelled just days beforehand after problems with street trading licences emerged.

But Burntwood Town Council has now confirmed that a general market rather than a farmers’ market will take place at Sankey’s Corner between 10.30am and 4pm on 8th August.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of Burntwood Town Council, said:

“I am so pleased that the market is now going ahead in spite of the setback last month. “There was a real determination from all involved to get the markets pilot off the ground and I am grateful for the work put in at both the town council and Lichfield District Council to make it happen. “Now we hope that the weather will be kind and that local residents will come along and support it.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

The market is being put on by events company Bert and Gerts who also run the markets at Sutton Coldfield and the Chinese Quarter in Birmingham.

Cannock Road between Rugeley Road and Water Street will be closed to traffic between 9am and 5pm on the day to accommodate the market.

Town clerk Graham Hunt said:

“Setting up a one-off market has involved a great deal of preparation to meet licensing requirements. “I am very grateful for the support and cooperation I have received both from councillors and officers at Lichfield District Council to get the market up and running. “I am also grateful to Bert and Gerts for offering to put on a market at short notice.” Graham Hunt, Burntwood Town Council

A further market is planned for 12th September as part of the pilot scheme to assess whether there is support for monthly events at Sankey’s Corner.