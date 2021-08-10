A Lichfield retailer is giving all of its 7,800 staff an extra day off to thank them for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Central England Co-op said it had decided to offer the additional leave in recognition of the company being named Leading Co-op of the Year by Co-operatives UK.

Anyone employed by the company across its business in July 2021 will be eligible for the extra day of leave.

Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op’s chief executive, said:

“We were all honoured to have been recognised as Leading Co-operative of the Year. “Having worked through extraordinary times during the pandemic, it was fantastic recognition for our colleagues who have come to work each day to serve their communities. “We want to create a sustainable society for all and that starts with our teams, who have worked tirelessly to sustain the wellbeing and safety of our members, customer and communities “On behalf of our board and members, I would like to say a great big thank you for their loyalty, dedication and commitment. “We would love for colleagues to use this time to relax or treat themselves by doing something nice.” Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op

The Society, which has over 400 stores and funeral homes, received the award after winning a public vote as part of the annual Co-operative of the Year Awards. It was shortlisted for supporting communities during the pandemic, their ongoing partnerships with FareShare Midlands and food banks to create millions of meals a year for those in need, and for their steady progress against a target to become carbon neutral by 2030.

This extra day off comes after, last year, the Society rewarded all colleagues with extra week’s pay and enhanced discount for their efforts supporting local communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.