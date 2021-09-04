Drivers parking at a supermarket in Lichfield will have to shop in the store in order to use the car park from next week.

The new parking terminals at Tesco in Lichfield

Plans for the new ANPR system at Tesco on Church Street were approved earlier this year.

From Monday (6th September) shoppers who spend at least £5 in the store will receive up to three hours of free parking.

A statement alongside the original planning application said:

The Tesco supermarket in Lichfield. Picture: Google Streetview

“Tesco are finding that their car park is coming under considerable pressure and is being used by non-Tesco customers. “This is limiting the number of spaces available to shoppers, detracting from the attractiveness of the store as a main food shopping location, and in turn impacting on its trading performance. “The revised controls will ensure that there is a greater turnover of parking to create more freely available spaces for shoppers to visit both the store and shops located within the city centre. “For example, a customer may undertake a half-hour shop at the Tesco store where they spend more than the £5, and remain with the car park for a further two and a half hours. “We consider that the revised parking controls are sufficient to allow linked trips with other city centre uses, especially on the basis that its main purpose is to serve the Tesco store.” Planning statement

New machines have been installed in the entry to the store, with shoppers who reach the minimum spend given a ticket to scan alongside their registration plate.

The original planning application said those who did not validate their visit would receive a penalty charge of £70, reduced to £42 if paid within 14 days. It added that stays of 30 minutes or less would not be charged to allow pick up and drop off journeys.