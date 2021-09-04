Drivers parking at a supermarket in Lichfield will have to shop in the store in order to use the car park from next week.
Plans for the new ANPR system at Tesco on Church Street were approved earlier this year.
From Monday (6th September) shoppers who spend at least £5 in the store will receive up to three hours of free parking.
A statement alongside the original planning application said:
“Tesco are finding that their car park is coming under considerable pressure and is being used by non-Tesco customers.
“This is limiting the number of spaces available to shoppers, detracting from the attractiveness of the store as a main food shopping location, and in turn impacting on its trading performance.
“The revised controls will ensure that there is a greater turnover of parking to create more freely available spaces for shoppers to visit both the store and shops located within the city centre.
“For example, a customer may undertake a half-hour shop at the Tesco store where they spend more than the £5, and remain with the car park for a further two and a half hours.
“We consider that the revised parking controls are sufficient to allow linked trips with other city centre uses, especially on the basis that its main purpose is to serve the Tesco store.”Planning statement
New machines have been installed in the entry to the store, with shoppers who reach the minimum spend given a ticket to scan alongside their registration plate.
The original planning application said those who did not validate their visit would receive a penalty charge of £70, reduced to £42 if paid within 14 days. It added that stays of 30 minutes or less would not be charged to allow pick up and drop off journeys.
Money grabbing apportunity along with the goverment increasing tax NI petrol etc
Tesco seem to forget that part of the 2009 redevelopment required parking to be available to all with no conditions attached to encourage shoppers to visit the centre of town. Small businesses feared the new superstore would move footfall away from them and this was one of the concessions of the project being allowed.
Hope some of the charge go someway to fixing the woeful traffic light creating jams that block customers and buses exiting the carpark. Tesco have always blamed the Highways Agency for incorrect vehicle sensor placement and the HA have always blamed the plans that Tesco submitted in the first place and around in circles we’ve gone for over a decade, time is long overdue to get it fixed.
Aldi is cheaper than tesco,so will not affect me.
Amazing that at a time when stocks of items on the shelves are low (Tesco’s have been out of sugar for 2 days!) and there are stark warnings about future stock levels in the run up to Christmas, that they would dare start charging customers. The amount of times I have been in and not been able to find what I want due to it being out of stock or due for delivery…and for that privilege of finding out what we want is not there, we will be charged?! I think the timing stinks, and I sincerely hope this is a misfire for Tesco’s that results in loss of sales.
Leave a comment