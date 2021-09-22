A public meeting is taking place to highlight safety concerns at a Lichfield junction following the death of a motorcyclist.

Residents Robin Horton and Elaine Hutchings who have been campaigning for safety improvements at the junction alongside Cllr Paul Ray

Luke Cotton died in a crash at the Grange Lane and Eastern Avenue junction in June 2021.

The incident led to a petition asking for new safety measures at the site passing 5,000 signatures.

Cllr Paul Ray, who represents the Chadsmead ward at Lichfield District Council, said a new report had put forward proposals for changes to the junction.

“It is absolutely tragic that there was the fatality of Luke Cotton at this junction in June and I just want to update and reassure residents that the campaign to get permanent improvements made by Staffordshire Highways at this junction continues and has stepped up. “Various councillors and residents are involved, with 5,000 people signing a petition. “A new report by Staffordshire Highways contractor Amey has been issued recommending a roundabout or traffic lights. That was what we hoped for and is very good news.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Ray said the report had also revealed that accidents on the stretch of carriageway were around four-and-a-half times higher than on similar roads.

An outdoor meeting will take place near the junction at 11am on 2nd October.