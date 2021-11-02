The Rt Revd Jonathan Gledhill

Tributes have been paid following the death of the former Bishop of Lichfield.

The Rt Revd Jonathan Gledhill died yesterday (1st November).

He was the 98th Bishop of Lichfield and held the position from 2003 until his retirement in 2015.

Shortly before standing down, he announced that he had Parkinson’s Disease.

His successor, the Rt Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, said:

“Bishop Jonathan was a much loved and fondly remembered Bishop of Lichfield. “He was a gentle and kind pastor of his priests and people, a wise teacher of the faith, and a humble and committed disciple of Jesus Christ. “From this diocese, we give thanks for the many ways in which his ministry enriched churches and communities, and we send our condolences to Jane and their family. “May he rest in peace and rise in glory.” The Rt Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield

Born in Windsor and educated at Keele University, Bishop Jonathan served in Chester Diocese as a curate, before serving in various roles in Canterbury Diocese between 1978 and 1996. He then moved to become the Suffragan (Area) Bishop of Southampton before moving to become Bishop of Lichfield.

Lichfield Diocesan CEO Julie Jones worked closely with Bishop Jonathan during his final six years in Lichfield.