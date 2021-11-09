An amateur photographer from Lichfield was in cluck after a picture of his former pet hen won a competition to appear in a charity calendar.

Robert Clayton’s picture of Connie

Robert Clayton entered a photo of Connie into the British Hen Welfare Trust contest.

The 53-year-old, who currently has two hens having previously kept up to five, will see his image star as November in the 2022 calendar.

Robert Clayton with one of his chickens

“I entered as a bit of fun really, but I was thrilled to have been chosen – it’s a lovely calendar. “One of my hobbies is photography and I wasn’t sure if my camera was working, so a friend brought a lens for me to test out. “I was just snapping away to test if everything was okay while the chickens were wandering around, so the photo is a bit of a happy accident.” Robert Clayton

Train driver Robert has been keeping hens for six years – and admits that they came in very handy during last year’s lockdowns.

“I always wanted chickens as a child. They’re good fun, we love having them and last year they proved extremely valuable when we couldn’t get eggs in the shops. “We love going out there and hearing their contented clucking and watching them scratch around. “They’re our pets but looking after them is also a good hobby.” Robert Clayton

The BHWT saves more than 60,000 hens from slaughter every year and holds regular rehoming events across the country. For more information about rehoming hens or to buy a copy of the calendar visit bhwt.org.uk or call 01884 860084.