Since forming in 2006 The Birmingham Community Gospel Choir have had an eventful performance career.

The Hub at St Mary’s

They’ve appeared at venues throughout the West Midlands, playing well-received concerts, recording albums, and in 2015 winning The BBC’s Gospel Choir Of The Year award, so the audience knew that they were in a for of some exceptional singing and harmonising.

The choir didn’t disappoint. With 16 voices and a three-piece band of bass, keyboards and drums led by talented director and song-writer Maxine Brooks, they performed music from the gospel songbook, with numbers by the likes of Richard Smallwood, Whitney Houston, Cece Winnans and their own compositions.

The evening was well arranged and balanced, allowing for both the band and the more layered vocal approach of the choir to be heard, which included some excellent leads during Whitney Houston’s I Go To The Rock, with its triumphant, optimistic mood, and the more reflective Gracefully Broken which started off as a slow, mournful tune, before several key and tempo changes lifted the mood and showed the choir to their best advantage.

A seasonal rendering of Joy to the World segued into Oh Happy Day, with stamping feet and clapping hands being the confirmation that the choir had moved many in the audience.