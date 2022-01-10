Mamma Mia

Tickets are on sale for a dementia friendly screening of Mamma Mia in Lichfield.

The hit movie will be shown at the Lichfield Garrick at 2pm on 1st February.

A spokesperson for the theatre said:

“Dementia friendly screenings provide an adapted environment that is comfortable for people living with dementia. “The lights are kept on at a low level, the film will have an interval, audience members can move around or leave the studio as required and sing along to the familiar songs.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £10 and can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick website.