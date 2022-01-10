Tickets are on sale for a dementia friendly screening of Mamma Mia in Lichfield.
The hit movie will be shown at the Lichfield Garrick at 2pm on 1st February.
A spokesperson for the theatre said:
“Dementia friendly screenings provide an adapted environment that is comfortable for people living with dementia.
“The lights are kept on at a low level, the film will have an interval, audience members can move around or leave the studio as required and sing along to the familiar songs.”Lichfield Garrick spokesperson
Tickets are £10 and can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick website.