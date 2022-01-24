Protesters have taken to the roof of a factory in Shenstone as part of an ongoing campaign against the manufacture of military drones.

Protesters on the roof at the UAV Engines site in Shenstone. Picture: Guy Smallman

The Palestine Action group said the UAV Engines site was targeted at 7.15am today (24th January).

The activists have sprayed red paint and damaged windows.

It is the latest action to target the Shenstone site which they say creates parts for Elbut Systems drones used by the Israeli military to target Palestinians.

A spokesperson said they would continue to disrupt the factory in the long term.

“Elbit should know by now that we mean what we say – we will keep occupying, disrupting and dismantling their sites until they leave Britain for good. “No matter how much security they hire, how much police priority they receive, our activists will find ways to shut them down. “We’ve taken down one of their factories for good in Oldham and now we’re taking apart the rest.” Palestine Action spokesperson

The incident follows a previous one earlier this month which saw slogans painted on the walls of the Shenstone factory.