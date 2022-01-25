Organisers of free table tennis coaching sessions in Lichfield say the response has been “overwhelming”.

Players at a table tennis coaching session

Funding from the Swinfen Broun Charitable Trust allowed the sessions to start at King Edward VI School last year.

The weekly Monday coaching now sees around 20 young people honing their skills – with more on the waiting list for a spot.

A spokesperson said:

“In mid-September we began weekly table tennis sessions for local youngsters – the response has been overwhelming.”

The sessions are due to run until the end of June. Anyone interested in joining can contact Ian on 07714 423267 or Di on 07939 191560.