A former Burntwood student is celebrating after making her international football debut.
Hannah Hampton, who previously attended Erasmus Darwin Academy, was in goal for England as they drew 0-0 with Spain today (20th February) in the Arnold Clark Cup.
The Aston Villa keeper said:
“I’m absolutely honoured to have made my England debut.
“Thank you to everyone who has helped me along my journey so far and made today possible.”Hannah Hampton
A spokesperson for Erasmus Darwin Academy said:
“Well done Hannah for taking your opportunity and working so hard – you are an inspiration”Erasmus Darwin Academy spokesperson