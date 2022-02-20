A former Burntwood student is celebrating after making her international football debut.

Hannah Hampton, who previously attended Erasmus Darwin Academy, was in goal for England as they drew 0-0 with Spain today (20th February) in the Arnold Clark Cup.

The Aston Villa keeper said:

“I’m absolutely honoured to have made my England debut. “Thank you to everyone who has helped me along my journey so far and made today possible.” Hannah Hampton

A spokesperson for Erasmus Darwin Academy said: