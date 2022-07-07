Police say a crackdown on anti-social behaviour has seen a number of food delivery drivers in Lichfield issued with enforcement notices.
Concerns had been raised by businesses in the area about gatherings outside McDonald’s in the city centre.
One owner told Lichfield Live the groups gathering were “dragging the city down”.
Police say action has now been taken in conjunction with other organisations to deal with issues in the area around Market Square.
“In the first of many joint operations, last Friday saw Lichfield Neighbourhood Policing Team join up with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, parking enforcement officers and Lichfield District Council in response to community concerns around anti-social behaviour connected to delivery drivers.
“As part of a successful evening a number of enforcement notices were issued.”Staffordshire Police spokesperson
Our volunteers moderated 1244 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.
It’s terrible and McDonald’s should stop the service !!! So much for encouraging healthy eating people can just tap and order junk food on demand. As a customer you are treated as a second a second class citizen as they look after the drivers before us.
It only took 2 years for this operation
@Mr Mr, I’ve read your comment several times and I still don’t know what you’re on about. McDonalds as a company has nothing to do with antisocial behaviour caused by individuals. The drivers for the food delivery companies aren’t employed by McDonalds. Everyone has a choice to eat McDonalds food or not – much in the same way they have the choice to smoke or not, or to murder people or not. I still don’t get your point. As for second class citizens, again don’t get your point. Are you refering to your dislike of McDonalds somehow here, the 3rd party delivery companies, their employees or the people who work at McDonalds. Or do you simply hate life and everyone in it?
@Richard, I think he’s very upset that the clown pm will be going and is concerned that the brexit will get reversed. 🤦♀️
Logical like many brexit voters, on the one hand he’s upset that it’s so easy to order junk food yet on the other hand he clearly eats it himself as he’s treated as a second class citizen when a customer. 🤷♀️
At least, that’s what I think he’s said. Probably.
Perhaps Mr Mr is upset that Brexit hasn’t resulted in the disappearance of foreign nationals working in low-paid service jobs. People are still being visibly foreign outside of fast food restaurants, how dare they? It’s almost as if Alexander lied to us.
I think the point was fairly clear.
His point is if you happen to go into that McDonald’s for whatever reason posseses you – the staff treat you like a second class citizen and will serve you after all the delivery drivers, regardless of queue order.
Leave a comment