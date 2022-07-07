Organisers of three outdoor festival events in Lichfield say they have been forced to cancel them.

Ibiza Proms, Britpop Proms and Movie Proms had been due to take place as part of the Lichfield Reloaded weekend at the Western Bypass Fields next month.

But organisers Cocker Hoop Creative say refunds will now be issued after the decision was taken to axe all three events.

“It is with great sadness that the planned three day of festivals are now having to be cancelled. “Due to not wishing to put on an event that does not meet our planned expectations and situations beyond out control, such as the cost of living increases, having to move the event due to imposed noise levels within the park, potential damage to local areas of natural habitat or causing upset to our local community and residents associations, we feel this is the only and correct course of action to take. “Our ticket agent has been instructed to refund all ticket holders and this will happen over the next couple of days.” Cocker Hoop Creative spokesperson

The company said the decision would not impact on other events it puts on locally, including the Lichfield Food Festival, the monthly Grub Club or the Lichfield Oktoberfest.

A spokesperson added: