Work is taking place to ensure Lichfield is in a “prime position” to secure jobs moved out of Whitehall through the levelling up agenda, the leader of Lichfield District Council has said.

The Government plans to move 22,000 posts out of London by 2030 as part of plans to spread opportunity across the country.

At a meeting of Lichfield District Council, Cllr Paul Ray asked what was being done to ensure the city was able to secure a share of any jobs relocated to the Midlands.

The Liberal Democrat member for Chadsmead said:

“The district has an enormous amount to offer when it comes to the Government policy of levelling up and bringing Whitehall jobs out to the regions. “Wolverhampton has a levelling up office that creates an enormous amount of employment, but what are we doing to lobby and persuade Government that Lichfield is well suited for Government type work? “We have premises. For example, the Police Mutual is empty and could accommodate hundreds of people, and we have the skills in our workforce.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Doug Pullen said discussions were taking place and that the long-awaited Birmingham Road Site redevelopment could also be a lure for such jobs.