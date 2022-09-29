Beatlemania was back in Lichfield this week as signatures from three members of the Fab Four dating back almost 60 years sold for £2,900.

An autograph book featuring a page signed by John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr was included in Richard Winterton Auctioneers sale this week.

The famous signatures were collected in 1963 when the seller’s brother attended a filming of Thank Your Lucky Stars.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said: