Councillors have welcomed the news Lichfield and Burntwood has been named as one of the top locations in the country for recycling.

Analysis by Every Can Counts examined local authority recycling rates and self-reported attitudes towards recycling to create the national league table.

Lichfield district placed fourth on the list with 45% of household waste being sent for reuse, recycling or composting, compared to the national UK average of 41%.

Of the residents polled for the survey, all said they recycle at home compared to the national average of 70%.

Cllr Liz Little, Conservative member for Stonnall and Little Aston at Lichfield District Council, said:

“It’s brilliant to get this recognition from an independent organisation that the residents of Lichfield district are doing so much to help recycle – which is better for both our global and local environments. “With Lichfield district now separating cardboard from plastic, metal and glass, our recycling rates will continue to improve.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Angela Lax, Conservative member for Stowe, added:

“I’m thrilled that Lichfield district has been ranked so highly in this report – and is a testament to the diligence of our environmentally-minded residents. “There’s still plenty to be done though – the report highlights that a lack of recycling bins in public places is a barrier to some recycling. This is something we will take action on.” Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council

Newport in Wales was found to be the top UK city for recycling with Chester and Bangor making up the top three ahead of Lichfield district, while Birmingham, Brighton and Hove and Wolverhampton found themselves at the bottom of the table.

Chris Latham-Warde, programme manager for Every Can Counts, said:

“The need for recycling is now fairly well cemented into the minds of the general public and it’s great to reveal and celebrate the efforts of the UK’s top-performing cities. “However, as we can see from the data, there is still more to be done to inspire change throughout the country, especially when it comes to recycling on-the-go and in public places.” Chris Latham-Warde, Every Can Counts