People are being invited to keep warm at a church in Whittington.

St Giles’ Church will be heated for Sunday morning services and will be kept open during daylight hours.

A spokesperson said:

“Anyone is welcome to come and spend time on Sundays in order to stay warm, irrespective of whether you are coming to our service or not. “Any visitors wishing to attend our 9.30am service will be made very welcome and there are also hot drinks available afterwards.” St Giles’ Church spokesperson

A Christingle service will also take place at the church at 4pm on Christmas Eve. Places can be booked in advance by calling 01543 432050.