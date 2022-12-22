The demolition of garages in Lichfield has been given the green light.

Bromford wants to knock down the brick built structures at Peters Walk and the rear of Hewitt Close.

It will see a total of 49 garages removed when the work is carried out.

A planning statement from Lichfield District Council said prior approval was not needed for the demolition work to take place at both locations.

Full details on the proposals for the garages at Peters Walk are available here. The Hewitt Close details are available here.